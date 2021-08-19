Tahith Chong continues impressive start for Birmingham City

Following on from his man of the match display in Birmingham City’s season opener, Man United loanee Tahith Chong missed their second match against Stoke City through a tight hamstring.

He was back in action mid-week though as Birmingham played hosts to Bournemouth.

Playing for 87 minutes as Birmingham lost 0:2, Chong played in the front three, switching between a number 10 role and the right wing.

With Bournemouth controlling the majority of possession, not many chances came Chong’s way but when they did he showed an explosion of pace with a number of dangerous and direct runs straight at the heart of Bournemouth’s backline.

Most notably he slipped through Jonathan Leko who forced a good save. But with only two teammates in support during most attacks it was difficult to pick out a final pass against a tight backline.

After the loss, Chong expressed his disappointment in the result but looked to the positives in that they “can compete with these teams.”

Lee Bowyer was also keen to praise the young loanee saying “it was good to have him back. It was good for him to get 80 minutes under his belt. He caused them problems, especially first-half, him and [Jonathan] Leko I thought that worked. When one was running with it, the other one was running in behind – they are both quick lads”

Bowyer further added on about Chong’s ability to play multiple positions saying “Chong is a good player and he can play anywhere. He has played two games now and has played in two different positions, and I am sure he will play in a few more as well! Good players just adapt.”

Whoscored rating: 6.20/10 (team average: 6.17)

Stats vs Bournemouth: 3 shots, 1 shot on target, 1 key pass, 2 tackles

BirminghamLive’s match rating: “8 (highest in the team) – Three games into the season and he is looking the real deal. Everything good about Blues against Bournemouth went through him. He’d get a higher mark if his end product was slightly better. Lots of blocked crosses or saved shots.”

Fans Opinions:

“Tahith Chong is honestly amazing to watch” – @SA2bcfc

“Chong is way too good for us” – @ryaneaton93

“As usual, Chong best player on the pitch” – @EClarky97

Season totals: 2 Appearances, 161 minutes

Birmingham’s next fixtures is on Saturday away to Luton Town, where Chong will be looking to continue his impressive start.