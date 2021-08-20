Amad Diallo: Manchester United to carefully consider their options

Manchester United star Amad Diallo is reportedly wanted by multiple clubs despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not openly wanting to send him on loan.

The exciting winger arrived at the club from Italy earlier this year in January and it’s safe to say he’s already showed fans why the club wanted him.

He’s not been given enough opportunities to show even more of his talent but supporters can see the magic he already has.

Solskjaer has been incredibly selective over how he’s used Amad, choosing to allow the player to settle in slowly and not put any unnecessary pressure on him.

With Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard now a part of the squad, the former Atalanta star is even further down the pecking order.

According to Tutto Atalanta, via Sport Witness, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini specifically asked for Amad as he bids to bring him in on loan at the last minutes.

It’s believed the young Ivorian would settle in quickly as he already knows how things work in his old club.

The Red Devils are said to want a guaranteed amount of appearances included in any potential deal, to ensure Amad’s development continues smoothly.

Sheff United boss Jokanovic on wanting Amad on loan: "I don't need to comment but there does exist truth in that." Solskjaer on the possibility: "I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed. It has to be right loan, right move, right club, right way of playing for any youngster." — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) August 20, 2021

It seems, and rightfully so, Solskjaer will only consider loaning Amad out if all the right conditions are there to help his development.

Otherwise he is better off staying at Manchester United, learning in training from the stars that surround him and benefitting from whatever minutes he can get.

It’s not the ideal situation but sending Amad out on a poorly planned loan is worse than him remaining at the club with few minutes to make an impact.