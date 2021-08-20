Andreas Pereira flying to Rio de Janeiro today to complete loan deal with Flamengo

The details of Andreas Pereira’s loan move to Brazilian side Flamengo have been clarified by football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano this morning.

The 25-year-old is set to fly to Rio de Janeiro, home city of Flamengo, today to complete the loan deal. He had offers from other clubs but believed that a return to his home country would give him the best chance of reaching Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Last season’s loan club Lazio and Everton were among the other clubs credited with interest in hiring the player’s services this season.

It had previously been reported that Flamengo would pay a loan fee plus a portion of the Brazilian’s salary but Romano claims that United have waived the fee.

‘Andreas Pereira will fly to Rio de Janeiro later today,’ Romano tweeted this morning.

‘New and final details of the deal after late change: Flamengo will not pay any loan fee but will share salary with Man United.

‘Flamengo will have €20m [£17m] buy option in 2022. Man Utd would receive 20% of future sale.

Pereira has two years left on his United contract, meaning that if the loan to Flamengo does not become permanent, the Red Devils will still have an opportunity to sell the player next summer.

However, with a market value of just £7 million according to Transfermarkt.com, their current asking price of £17 will make any deal hard to clinch unless the midfielder has a particularly successful year back in his native country.

Andreas was one of United’s brightest academy prospects after joining from PSV’s youth set up in 2013.

But his early potential has so far never been fully realised, despite loan moves to Granada, Valencia and Lazio and a good run of opportunities at United in 2019/20, in which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him 40 games for the club.