D’Mani Mellor promoted to first-team training after recovering from ACL injury



Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have promoted another academy youngster in D’Mani Mellor to first-team training sessions.

Towards the end of the season, the manager usually promotes a couple of standout stars from the Under 23’s squad that took part in the last Premier League 2 season.

However, Mellor who plays as a centre forward, suffered an ACL injury last year, ruling him out of the entirety of the 19/20 Premier League campaign.

Before his ACL injury, Mellor featured for the U23’s 14 times, scoring five goals and assisting four others.

He has also appeared for the academy in their cup competitions as well and was made available for the U18’s during their final games to help them get over the line.

The 20-year-old will be no stranger to a lot of the first-teamers, having been around regulars Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood before they first made it into the first team.

It looks like the Englishman will be given a second chance but unconventionally at the start of the campaign.

He is now back in training and has already been given a promotion to the first team according to an article from the Daily Star.

So far for the U23’s this season, Mellor has scored for the club in his first game and looks to be training very hard, earning him this promotion early on.

He has already made his first-team competitive debut playing in the Europa League tie back in 2019 vs. Astana where Solskjaer named that youthful team including regular first-teamers Lee Grant and Jesse Lingard.

It is thought that the promotion to the first team is partly to do with Marcus Rashford’s recovery time from his latest operation.

However, it has been reported that he is ahead of the schedule and could return to light training within the next month or so.

United fans can be excited to see more youth talent feature in first-team training after witnessing players such as Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire come through the academy in a similar fashion.

