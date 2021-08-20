Eric Bailly: Manchester United star sets his targets for the season

Manchester United star Eric Bailly has opened up on his plans for the season amid rumours of being unsettled at the club.

The talented Ivorian has struggled to truly nail down a spot in the starting XI ever since arriving from Villareal under Jose Mourinho‘s management.

Many could see Bailly’s ability and even consider him to be amongst the best defenders at the club.

However, his horrendous injury record has meant he’s an unreliable player and so he’s failed in regularly getting minutes.

His problems saw Victor Lindelof ahead of him in the starting XI and now with Raphael Varane arriving at the club, he’s even further down the pecking order.

According to the club’s official website, Bailly said: “For me, this season, the first thing is to be injury-free, to train well and wait for my time.

“That’s my mentality. With the team, I hope we win many, many trophies. Last season, we played well and were second in the league and we lost in the final to Villarreal, but always, in football, you have another chance and I think this year is one for us to try to win many trophies.”

The Peoples Person last covered Bailly news when he was said to be concerned by Varane’s signing and what it means to his own minutes in the first-team.

Villareal once seemed to be keen on a return for the tenacious centre-back but this was only when Manchester United were keen on bringing in Pau Torres themselves.

A player-plus-cash deal was explained as one of the potential solutions but the club have since moved on and secured Varane’s signature instead.

It’s safe to say fans are happier with that deal and are eagerly looking forward to the sensational Frenchman’s debut.

If Bailly can prove himself fit and provide cover and competition then there’s no reason to believe why he can’t have a role to play in this squad.