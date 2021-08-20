Jesse Lingard: Midfielder wants clarity over his long-term future

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is ready to leave the club unless he is convinced he is in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the season.

Since falling out of favour with Solskjaer, it’s been a tough ride for Lingard who is currently at the peak of his prime and demanding first-team football.

It was a troubling season last time out for the player who couldn’t get into the Man United side and failed to gain match fitness or even a consistent run of games.

In a bid to return to full match fitness last season, he spent the second half on loan at Premier League club West Ham where he was bang on form, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.

He also earned a spot in the provisional Euro 2020 squad but was ultimately cut from the final squad.

Lingard was no doubt one of the players still in sensational form when it came to this year’s pre-season and regularly featured in all the games that the club participated in.

The 28-year-old sadly caught coronavirus just before the start of the campaign meaning he had to isolate and miss the opening fixture.

An article from The Telegraph explains that he is now back in training and that he has given United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a little reminder of his talents, scoring in a behind the closed doors friendly vs. Burnley

The manager is also considering whether he should recall Lingard into action for the weekend clash vs. Southampton.

The midfielder, who prefers that number 10 role, most notably the attacking midfielder role, will find it hard to slot in that position with the presence of Bruno Fernandes and the excellent capabilities of backup Donny van de Beek.

It is a difficult decision that the player will have to make and it will be hard for him to leave his boyhood club which he joined when he was just seven years old.

Lingard has had many high spots at the club and also spent a hefty time with the England squad before losing his best form.

The outlet goes on to report that United received a few offers for the player from Italy earlier on in the summer, but no firm offers have arrived on the table yet.

West Ham are also still incredibly interested in securing the player but are failing to meet the £25m asking price.