Kylian Mbappe: Man United add French forward to next summer’s targets

Manchester United have added Kylian Mbappe to their list of forward targets next summer.

According to ESPN, the club is looking to land a big-name signing, with Mbappe high on its radar.

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Old Trafford next season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in an established striker to lead the line.

Mbappe is one of the options, along with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Lautaro Martinez.

The 2018 World Cup winner is the second most expensive footballer in history, following his €180 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

Mbappe has entered the final year of his contract at PSG, and United are reportedly monitoring his situation.

They are aware of Real Madrid’s long-standing interest in the 22 year old.

The Spanish giants have long admired Mbappe and view him as the perfect signing to revive their side’s fortunes.

A PSG source has stated that Mbappe sees Madrid as his preferred option, though he expects to stay in Paris for another year.

The arrival of Lionel Messi will somewhat overshadow his stature at the Ligue 1 club.

Moreover, the Frenchman is not expected to sign a new contract anytime soon.

Mbappe being a free agent would make the deal an attractive proposition, though only a select few clubs in world football could afford his salary and signing on fee – United being one of them.

As it stands, the Red Devils are looking to bring in a central midfielder or a right-back before the end of this transfer window.