Manchester United’s James Garner agrees new 4-year deal

Manchester United have been boosted by the news that James Garner is expected put pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

It follows reports last week that the 20-year-old’s future was up in the air after a breakdown in contract talks.

However, Football Insider claims that all parties have since reached an agreement, with the talented midfielder now expected to further his experience on loan.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all but confirmed an imminent move during today’s pre-match press conference.

“I would definitely think Jimmy would go on loan,” the Norwegian told reporters.

“That’s more or less done. He’s done really well in preseason and he’s really impressed me and I think, for his career, another season or another 6 months in the Championship playing regularly will help him.

“It has to be the right loan, right move, right club, right way of playing for any of our youngsters, really.”

The talented midfielder has been linked with a few clubs, with Championship hopefuls Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Sheffield United all being touted as possible destinations.

The smart money would appear to be on a return to Forest, with whom the talented midfielder enjoyed an excellent 6-month spell last season.

Garner quickly established himself as a mainstay at the City Ground, playing 20 times and winning plaudits for his mature displays.

And he carried that good form into preseason, impressing Reds’ talisman Bruno Fernandes with his “really aggressive” style of play and precision shooting.

United fans will be hoping the cultured midfielder enjoys another season of progress before returning to fight for a place at the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.