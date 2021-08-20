Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Amad Diallo to stay at Old Trafford this season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane may both start against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of the game, the manager said that he had been boosted by the addition to the squad of the returning Edinson Cavani and new signing Varane.

‘Edinson’s joined in, Raphael’s joining in, so we’re getting fitter and fitter,’ Solskjaer said.

‘[Cavani]’s always looked after himself. He’s lacking in team training, football training but he’s always been looking after himself, you can see that.

‘He had those different reasons why he was late, there were some personal reasons, but his body can tolerate a lot, so he’s champing at the bit, he’s ready to train, he’s ready to go, so let’s see how much we can get out of him early on.’

‘You’ll see on Sunday [whether Sancho and Varane start], they’ve worked well anyway, they’ve had minutes, we’ve worked very well, so let’s see who’s making the flight down to Southampton on Sunday.’

The manager was also talked about potential loans and outgoing players and revealed that he expects Amad Diallo to stay at the club.

‘With Amad I have to say he’s doing really well, doing really well in training.

He’s come back of course a little bit later after the Olympiccs and we needed some time to get him back in.

‘But I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed as well. It has to be the right loan, right move, right club, right way of playing for any of our youngsters who want to go.’

Solskjaer confirmed, though, that James Garner is set to follow Brandon Williams and Andreas Pereira out on loan.

‘I would definitely think Jimmy [Garner] would go out on loan, that’s more or less done. He’s done really well in pre-season and really impressed me.’