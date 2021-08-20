Real Madrid reportedly reach pre-agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a pre-agreement with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland to join the club in 2022.

Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with the 21-year-old, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer very keen on his Norwegian compatriot.

The two worked together at Molde and are said to have a very good relationship. Solskjaer also played with Alf-Inge Haaland – Erling’s dad – with Norway.

United were close to signing Haaland when he left Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, only for the striker to turn them down in fears they were on the verge of sacking Solskjaer, choosing Dortmund instead.

And with Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku, PSG signing Lionel Messi, Man City pursuing Harry Kane and Barcelona in financial crisis it seemed the Red Devils had a good chance of securing his signature next summer.

However, Spanish journalist Siro Lopez had the following to say on Twitch according to MadridXtra:

‘Haaland? What I know is there is a pre-agreement between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Haaland for the player to join Madrid in 2022.’

This is in line with what Raphael Honigstein had to say on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast last week:

‘Some people are saying that Raiola is so strategic that bringing Haaland to the Premier League now would actually cut off options later on.’

‘He’s only 22 now. If we were to make a Premier League move next year, it’s then very difficult to see Man City or Man United selling that player onto Spain a year later or to PSG in a couple of years.’

‘But perhaps moving to a more “neutral club”, that next big deal, that next big move will be easier.’

Any move for Haaland may depend on the future of Kylian Mbappe, who the Madrid based club have been courting all summer due to the fact he only has one year left on his deal.

A hammer blow for United who seemingly had all their eggs in the Haaland basket could prove good news for one Mason Greenwood. If the young striker can continue his current form in a red shirt Haaland may not be necessary after all.