Ruben Neves: Manchester United maintain interest in Wolves star

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in Wolves star Ruben Neves but need something to happen first before they can secure his signature.

Fans recognise the need for a defensive-midfielder and hope one can be signed in order to complete the perfect summer.

After all, United secured the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, strengthening the biggest weaknesses in the starting XI.

Supporters know this has been one of the most successful transfer windows in recent history but feel it will be all for nothing if a defensive-midfielder isn’t signed.

Neves was one of the potential targets and his experience in the league will surely help him in the long run.

According to 90Min, the Red Devils were looking for a midfielder this summer regardless of Paul Pogba‘s potential loss next summer.

Neves is said to be one of the targets but Solskjaer’s side haven’t made a move yet as they hoped sales would make up the cost, which is under £40m.

It’s understood Wolves would be open to selling so long as the right offer is made so he is available.

The Peoples Person last covered Neves news when it seemed Manchester United would have a free run at signing him given his lack of suitors.

Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Fred, as well as the aforementioned Pogba are the current options in midfield.

However, it could be argued only the experienced Serbian is a natural in the defensive-midfield position.

Neves may not be a typical defensive midfield destroyer but he does have plenty to offer this United side.