Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 0-5 Liverpool u18s



Following a disappointing result against Manchester City last week, the u18s hosted another fierce rival in Liverpool.

Lining up with only four second years and a number of u16s, the young United side were up against a tough task against the physical and experienced Liverpool team.

United started with an early half chance but it was quickly Liverpool who took control of the match.

Just 11 minutes in and Liverpool exposed the open space left on the right wing as Logan Pye had tucked inside narrow to defend the box.

Hitting a low driven cross toward the front post, Liverpool’s Oakley Cannonier was the most alert as he flicked Liverpool into an early lead.

Liverpool’s dominance continued throughout the half with United offering little in the way of attacks.

Pye’s charging runs into midfield to supply Alejandro Garnacho were United’s glimmer of hope, but the two were not able to produce by themselves.

Liverpool continue to pepper United’s goal, winning a number of corners in a row. One finally broke the wall in the 32nd minute after a headed clearance fell to Liverpool’s captain Luca Stephenson who smashed through the congested box into the back of the net.

The second half continued in the same way, with United’s young players struggling to get to grips with the pace of the match.

A collection of errors when trying to play out from the back led to Liverpool quickly adding two more in the 61st and 66th minute through the Cannonier who pounced on Vitek’s mistakes.

The match was truly sealed in the 75th minute when Liverpool added a fifth.

A poor day at the office was compounded when United had to finish the match with 10 men after captain Marc Jurado was forced to exit the match through injury.

United: Vitek; Jurado, Jackson, Fredricson (Oyedele 57), Pye; Mainoo, McAllister (Bennett 57); Sharpe, Mather, Garnacho (Gore 67); Norkett.