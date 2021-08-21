Dean Henderson almost ready for Manchester United return

Manchester United have been boosted by the news that Dean Henderson is close to a return to first team action.

The United keeper contracted COVID-19 towards the end of the summer, which kept him out of the club’s preseason plans.

The unlucky 24-year old’s diagnosis came at the end of his recovery from a hip injury that had kept him out of contention for Gareth Southgate’s EURO 2020 England squad.

New recruit Tom Heaton deputised in Henderson’s absence, with David de Gea allowed extended leave following his inclusion in the Spain squad during the summer tournament.

However, De Gea reclaimed the gloves for last weekend’s win over Leeds United and is expected to keep his place against Southampton tomorrow.

The MEN reports that Henderson is now back in light training ahead of another season-long battle with his Spanish teammate for the No.1 spot.

Reds’ coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed the positive news during his pre-match the press conference yesterday.

As covered on the official club website, he said, “With regards to Dean, he was tired after training. He felt that. We needed to check him up.

“Now he feels much better. He’s passed all the tests we’ve gone through with him.

“He’s training and building himself up again because he’s lost a few weeks. He’s working hard in the gym, working hard on the grass.”

Henderson admitted to feeling the pressure at the end of last season but was widely thought to be Solskjaer’s preferred choice between the sticks ahead of the new campaign.

With the games coming thick and fast next month, he’s sure to get another chance to prove that he can be United’s main man for the rest of the season.