Declan Rice ‘unhappy’ about price tag set by West Ham United

West Ham’s Declan Rice is unhappy that he is being priced out of a transfer by his club.

The Hammers are reported to have slapped a £100 million asking price on the England man, whose market value according to Transfermarkt is only £60 million.

And a new report in The Telegraph claims that ‘Rice is unhappy that West Ham United have effectively priced him out of this summer’s transfer market by valuing him at £100million and has no plans to sign a new contract.’

Reporter Matt Law notes that the Hammers are the only Premier League side to have failed to make a new signing this summer and ‘have not demonstrated to Rice that the club can match his ambition.

‘Despite remaining committed to West Ham and determined to continue to give his best for the club, Rice wants to challenge for trophies and play Champions League football,’ the reporter claims.

It had been hoped earlier in the summer that, following a superb loan spell at the London Stadium last season, Jesse Lingard could be used as a makeweight in a deal for Rice.

However, Law claims that ‘Any approach to re-sign Lingard, either permanently or on loan, could prompt United to ask about signing Rice but the England international fears West Ham’s valuation would scare off the Old Trafford club.’

‘Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed that Rice has already turned down two new contract offers, which included significant wage increases, but that has not prompted a change in West Ham’s stance,’ Law claims.

‘The situation is likely to result in Rice running down his present deal, which will have two years to run at the end of this season, and effectively force West Ham to lower their asking price.’

The problem that Rice has is similar to that of Tottenham’s wantaway star Harry Kane – a long contract which in Rice’s case includes the option of a further year after that June 2024 termination date is reached.

Law also believes that Manchester City will join United and Chelsea in pursuing the 22-year-old next summer, and that ‘both United and Chelsea may have already bid for Rice had his valuation been set at between £60m and £70m.’

It is a frustrating situation for the player and the chasing clubs but unless West Ham climb down from their lofty position, there is little that can be done.