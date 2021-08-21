Dylan Levitt joins Dundee United on season-long loan from Man United

Manchester United under 23’s midfielder Dylan Levitt has sealed a loan move to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

The 20-year-old will spend the 21/22 season at Tannadice subject to international clearance and could make his debut against St Johnstone on Sunday.

Levitt spent the summer with Wales at the European Championships, making one substitute appearance as Rob Page’s side crashed out at the round of 16.

The central midfielder has already amassed nine caps for his country after making his international bow against Finland in the Nations League last year.

Dundee gaffer Thomas Courts had this to say about his latest arrival:

“Dylan is a versatile midfielder who enjoys controlling games and producing assists for attacking players, he’s a young player with ambitions to play at the top level.

“I believe that he’s capable of playing with all of our existing midfielders, but he brings something different, which will give us better options and more flexibility for the season ahead.”

The Bodelwyddan-born prospect will join fellow United player Reece Devine in moving to Scotland, with the two set to face off against one another on Sunday.

Levitt failed to get much game time in loan spells with Charlton in League One and Istra 1961 of the Croatian topflight last term, playing a combined 14 games without recording a single goal involvement.

But after a positive preseason with United where he featured against both Derby County and QPR of the Championship, the Welshman will be hoping consistent game time in Scotland will aid his development.

And having joined the club as an eight year old, Levitt will be hoping to add to his one senior United appearance following a successful stint north of the border.