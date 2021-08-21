Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson under investigation for involvement in money laundering ring

Former Manchester United midfielder, Anderson, is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a money laundering operation.

The scheme aimed to launder £4.7 million in illegal funds through cryptocurrencies, with eight people currently under investigation.

The former midfielder is accused of crimes including theft, belonging to a criminal organisation and the laundering of goods, property or valuables.

The crime took place in April 2020 when the theft of R$30 million (£4m/$5.5m) from a major Brazilian industrial firm was deposited into 11 bank accounts across Brazil, this was then laundered through the acquisition of cryptocurrency.

Anderson’s Porto Alegre apartment was searched last year after 13 search and seizure warrants were issued in the region.

Brazilian newspaper Globo named Anderson as one of the people involved in the scheme called Cryptoshow.

According to ESPN Brazil, Anderson is currently in Turkey and if he was to leave the country he would be arrested. He has also had his bank accounts frozen.

Anderson has asserted his innocence and his lawyer, Julio Cesar Coitinho Junior released the following statement:

“We weren’t subpoenaed, it’s hard to talk now. There’s an investigation, Anderson is aware of this. But Anderson will prove that he was a victim, not a participant. It’s his position,”

Anderson made 181 appearances at Old Trafford from 2007 to 2015 after joining from Porto for around £20 million.

He went on to win four Premier League titles, the League Cup, two Community Shields, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

The 2008 Golden Boy winner never quite reached his potential due to a concoction of injuries, poor work ethic and a subpar attitude, but walked away with a trophy cabinet jam-packed with honours.

The 33-year-old retired from football last year after two years in Turkey with Adana Demirspor in the second tier.

