Home » Memphis Depay speaks out about his troubled Man United years

Memphis Depay speaks out about his troubled Man United years

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Memphis Depay has been opening up on the troubled period of his career at Manchester United.

Memphis was signed by Louis van Gaal and initially was a big hit on the left wing until his form deserted him. He was later sold by José Mourinho.

And speaking to El Periodico (via @Utdreport), the Dutchman said that it was a difficult time for him.

‘I’ve thought a lot about why it went wrong,’ Depay said.

‘The first season I had to adapt and it didn’t go well compared to my time at PSV. I lost a bit of confidence and I lost the confidence of [Louis] van Gaal and his staff.

‘It was hard for me. The following season I felt like I had more experience, but they changed the coach.

‘José Mourinho came and I fought to get into the team but I think the idea of giving me a chance was never in his head. He never gave me an opportunity. Never.

‘I went to his office but it changed nothing. It was a very difficult period, I felt that I was training well and the players themselves did not understand it.

‘[Paul] Pogba and Zlatan [Ibrahimović] told me ‘Why don’t you ever play?’. For me that was the confirmation that I had no chance, and I realised that I didn’t want to be in a big club without playing.

‘I realised that I had to start over and show everyone that I could be one of the best. I had a long contract and a good salary, but I did not feel comfortable. So I left and it was the best decision I could have made.’

United made a loss on the Dutch international, signing him for €34 million (around £29m) and selling him to Lyon for just €16 million (around £14m).

The player excelled at the French club and his market value increased to €45 million (£38m). He attracted the attention of FC Barcelona, who were able to sign him on a free contract this summer.

Latest Top Stories...

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to start for...

Player ratings: Chelsea u23s 1-1 Man United u23s

Academy Match Report: Chelsea u23s 1-1 Manchester United...

Daniel James is going nowhere, insists Ole Gunnar...

Manchester United’s James Garner agrees new 4-year deal

Four stars who could be like new signings...