Player ratings: Chelsea u23s 1-1 Man United u23s

Manchester United u23s drew their second match of the campaign 1-1 away to Chelsea. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Matej Kovar – 6 – Wasn’t troubled with many dangerous shots today and only conceded from a penalty.



Charlie Wellens – 5.5 – Another quiet day for him. With play focused on the left, he didn’t get to show off his preferred attacking instincts. Defensively he wasn’t troubled too often but was caught out by a few diagonal balls over the top.

Joseph Olowu – 6 – A decent display on his debut, dealt well with crosses and and Chelsea’s attacks. He conceded the penalty following Hardley’s error but he had little option and the call was debatable as he did get the ball.



Bjorn Hardley – 5.5 – Was generally solid but was tucked inside too far at times, not offering enough support to his full-back. Had a brain fart to forget leading to Chelsea’s goal as he got caught in two minds and scuffed a pass directly to Chelsea.

Alvaro Fernandez – 8 – The clear man of the match whose performance even had the Stamford Bridge attendance asking his name. With the majority of the match played on the left side of the pitch, he was called into question throughout the night but let little past him. On the ball he was United’s focal point, playing out of the back under pressure with ease and launching attacks. Capped off his performance with a sensational goal to secure United a point.

Martin Svidersky – 6 – Offered some bite in midfield and looked to keep it simple and the ball moving. Could do with trying to get on the ball more to help gain control of the midfield.

Charlie Savage – 6.5 – Looked to get on the ball often and linked well with Fernandez when playing out from the back. Continued to show his technical left foot with some skilful passing and well delivered corners. Was unlucky not to grab himself a goal in the early minutes of the match, forcing a great save.

D’Mani Mellor – 5.5 – With the majority of play coming down the left hand side he saw little involvement in the play. He switched to the left later in the match where he assisted United’s goal but it was really created by Fernandez’s solo brilliance.

Shola Shoretire – 6 – Drifted in and out of the match too often. Showed his obvious talent with some quality passes such as the ball over the top for Hoogewerf which led to Chelsea’s red card. But as one of the more experienced players at this level and having been around the first team he should be expected to show a higher level and look to control the game rather than just have moments.

Dillon Hoogewerf – 7 – Working in tandem with Fernandez, Hoogewerf was a constant menace down the left wing teasing in a few dangerous crosses. Although, his final product could have been better overall. A brilliant run in behind resulted in a Chelsea red card after they lunged at his legs.

Charlie McNeill – 6 – Started off the match brightly with a shot tipped onto the post. This was followed up by a couple of lesser chances in the first 15 minutes. After that he failed to get involved much and have any real quality chances but he did show good work ethic with his pressing.

Substitutes

All substitutes played less than five minutes so were not involved long enough to give them a rating.

