Erling Haaland’s release clause active six months sooner than thought

The mad scramble for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland’s signature could begin in September, according to a new report.

Haaland, who has scored 62 goals in 62 games for Borussia Dortmund, is widely believed to have a €75 million (£64m) release clause in his contract that kicks in after two seasons at Dortmund.

This was generally believed to mean June 2022, but Marca have hinted that it could be brought forward to January, which would be exactly two years after he signed for the club, rather than two full seasons.

‘The reality is not that and neither the player, nor the representative nor Borussia Dortmund are willing to rush the least in a future that is painted yellow until January 2022,’ the outlet says.

Marca also claims that by the terms of the same clause, Haaland is allowed to start speaking to other clubs from September 1st in respect of that move.

‘Haaland, a signing for September 1.

‘On that date his new clause comes into force, which could drop to €75 million, and a legal mechanism is activated that allows him to seek a new destination outside Borussia Dortmund.’

Marca adds that despite agent Mino Raiola’s best efforts, Real Madrid have not yet shown a great deal of interest in his player.

‘During his visit to Madrid, he expected more and even a beginning of agreement, something that does not exist.

‘That day he was received by Juni Calafat [Real’s head of international football].

‘The relationship with the club has cooled down a bit again, although he continues to speak with José Ángel Sánchez [Real’s CEO].

‘His presence in Barcelona was more testimonial and due to the friendship that unites him with Joan Laporta, rather than because of the real possibility that the Norwegian could join the ranks of the Catalan club.’

If Marca’s information is correct, it could put United in a very strong position to sign the coveted striker. Chelsea have just signed Romelu Lukaku, neighbours Manchester City are pursuing Harry Kane and Real Madrid’s top priority is Kylian Mbappe. It will never be a clear run at Haaland, but United could certainly find their main rivals distracted.