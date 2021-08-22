Man United looking to sell Victor Lindelof and Donny van de Beek this summer

Both Victor Lindelof and Donny van de Beek are on Manchester United’s transfer list, according to a new report.

United have strengthened their defensive line with the addition of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, leaving Lindelof to face the prospect of spending most of the season on the bench.

Meanwhile, Van de Beek has been unable to command a regular first team place since his arrival from Ajax last summer and despite a good pre-season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again reverted to his favoured Scott McTominay and Fred midfield combination behind Bruno Fernandes against Leeds last Saturday.

And with the Red Devils reportedly needing to sell before they can buy in the remainder of this transfer window, 90min.com claims that the pair are amongst those that the club are seeking to offload.

‘United … have encountered problems offloading a number of squad players to date. Lack of money in the market and the high wages United fringe players earn has meant players have been difficult to shift,’ the outlet reports.

‘Jesse Lingard… has been subject of interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Leicester, Everton and the Hammers themselves this summer. A firm, permanent offer has not yet been received, however.

‘Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Andreas Pereira, Victor Lindelof and Donny van de Beek were other players the club were willing to let go for the right offer, but permanent buyers have been a struggle to find.’

Some of the other names mentioned, including Lingard, Pereira, Dalot and Jones, are probably accurate, but Lindelof and Van de Beek in particular come as somewhat of a surprise.

Axel Tuanzebe has already headed out on loan, so the departure of Lindelof would leave United with only Bailly and Jones in reserve at centre-back should Harry Maguire or Varane get injured. With Bailly and Jones’ own injury records, that would represent something of a gamble.

Where Van de Beek is concerned, as long as Paul Pogba remains at the club he could be seen as dispensible, but the Frenchman is widely tipped to be set to leave when his contract expires in June. Meanwhile, again, any injuries to him, Fernandes, McTominay or Fred would almost certainly mean that Van de Beek would be needed for cover at the very least.

Also from a price point of view, it is unlikely that United would get anywhere near true market value for either Lindelof or Van de Beek in the current financial climate.

And with contracts running until 2024 and 2025, respectively, United would surely be better off holding on to the pair until the market improves, even if selling is their ultimate objective.