Mason Greenwood chasing records after impressive performance vs Southampton

Mason Greenwood scored another goal for Manchester United today as his side struggled to a 1-1 draw against Southampton at St Mary’s stadium.

The 19-year-old scored his second goal in as many games this season and was lively both from the right wing and in the centre-forward role he took over when Jadon Sancho replaced Anthony Martial on the hour.

The Bradford-born man had a slow start to 2020/21 but finished the season strongly, and he has picked up where he left off this time around.

In his last 10 Premier League games, Greenwood has achieved 53 touches in the opposition’s penalty area, had 35 total shots, 33 attempted dribbles, 17 shots on target, 14 successful dribbles and scored eight goals.

Greenwood also showed a winning mentality, fighting to the end when a number of his teammates appeared to have taken their foot off the pedal.

‘In my eyes we dropped two points — when we got the equaliser we should have gone for the throats, the time went away and we did not get the winner towards the end,’ he said after the game.

The goal brings Greenwood level with Nicholas Anelka as the fourth highest-scoring teenager in Premier League history, with 19 goals. He is unlikely to catch Michael Owen on 46 goals, Robbie Fowler on 35, or Wayne Rooney on 30.

To match Rooney’s 30, Greenwood would need to score 11 more Premier League goals before his 20th birthday on October 1st – with four games to be played during that period.