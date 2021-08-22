Home » Not enough: Manchester United fans react to disappointing draw vs Southampton

Not enough: Manchester United fans react to disappointing draw vs Southampton

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans all made the same call following the disappointing draw to Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched things around a little with his line-up and ultimately they could only walk away from Saint Mary’s stadium with a point.

United actually conceded first through a Fred own goal after a deflection but came out in the second half determined to right their wrongs.

Solskjaer’s men had good spells in the game but unfortunately nothing was sustained long enough, leading to fans to lay the blame at the midfield.

Manchester United fans had this to say:

United legend Roy Keane summed up the problem perfectly:

Solskjaer uncharacteristically criticised Fred publicly too;

The Red Devils were sloppy for much of the match and seemed to run out of energy as well, as they attempt to work their way up fitness wise.

A Nemanja Matic and Fred midfield doesn’t spark fear in any opposition side and supporters have been crying out for a midfielder all summer long.

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have been brought in but it’s clear the signing that will tie everything together is the one that will address the engine room.

Donny van de Beek was left on the bench despite the result and he had to watch a somewhat injured Scott McTominay come on to change the game instead.

Latest Top Stories...

Man United and Bruno Fernandes poised to equal...

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to start for...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Amad Diallo to stay...

Manchester United beat Burnley in surprise friendly with...

Jadon Sancho: Manchester United star reacts to dream...

Video: Manchester United officially reveal Raphael Varane vs...