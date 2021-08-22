Not enough: Manchester United fans react to disappointing draw vs Southampton

Manchester United fans all made the same call following the disappointing draw to Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched things around a little with his line-up and ultimately they could only walk away from Saint Mary’s stadium with a point.

United actually conceded first through a Fred own goal after a deflection but came out in the second half determined to right their wrongs.

Solskjaer’s men had good spells in the game but unfortunately nothing was sustained long enough, leading to fans to lay the blame at the midfield.

Manchester United fans had this to say:

The lack of a quality defensive midfielder will cost Manchester United this season. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 22, 2021

Today is a perfect example as to why we NEED to sign a defensive midfielder But let's be honest the club will let us down 🤷‍♂️ — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 22, 2021

United legend Roy Keane summed up the problem perfectly:

🗣"No enough creativity, not enough quality." Roy Keane thinks Manchester United are still lacking in their midfield positions. pic.twitter.com/GWedONd5s8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2021

Solskjaer uncharacteristically criticised Fred publicly too;

Solskjaer on #SaintsFC goal: "It was 100% a foul but Fred shouldn't have dangled his leg, he should have made a better block." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) August 22, 2021

The Red Devils were sloppy for much of the match and seemed to run out of energy as well, as they attempt to work their way up fitness wise.

A Nemanja Matic and Fred midfield doesn’t spark fear in any opposition side and supporters have been crying out for a midfielder all summer long.

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have been brought in but it’s clear the signing that will tie everything together is the one that will address the engine room.

Donny van de Beek was left on the bench despite the result and he had to watch a somewhat injured Scott McTominay come on to change the game instead.