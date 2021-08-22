Paul Pogba: Manchester United star the only positive vs Southampton

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was perhaps one of only a few positives following the disappointing draw vs Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men found themselves a goal down after a Fred own goal and some typically poor defending.

United came out in the second half determined to equalise and they managed to do so thanks to some brilliant play from Pogba.

It was Mason Greenwood who grabbed the goal but after that, Solskjaer’s side fizzled out and couldn’t press on for a winner.

The Red Devils didn’t have much to shout about but Pogba’s brilliant form is the silver lining in an otherwise cloudy day.

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Southampton: 33/42 total passes

9 touches in the box

8 ball recoveries

7 passes into final 1/3

5/6 long passes

5/5 dribbles

4 shots

3 fouls won

3 fouls

3 switches

1 clearance

1 assist Registered his 5th assist of the season. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z6SqJBtGc2 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 22, 2021

Paul Pogba is the first ever player to provide 5+ assists in the opening two games of a Premier League season. He had only provided six assists in the previous two seasons combined. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AMKti9OTc8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 22, 2021

The problem for Solskjaer is how to get the same kind of performances out of Pogba even after the returns of Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani.

The devastating duo would likely see the sensational Frenchman drop into midfield instead of the left-wing position he’s currently in.

Pogba can be brilliant in that role too but it’s obvious he’s better where he is at the moment, in his unorthodox role.

Signing a defensive-midfielder could see the World Cup winner play without having to worry about his defensive duties too much.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Pogba is enjoying his football at the minute despite the uncertainty over his future.