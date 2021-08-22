Player ratings: Southampton 1-1 Man United – disappointing trip South for the Red Devils

Manchester United ground out an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Southampton in their first away Premier League tie of 2021/22 this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Could do nothing about the goal and made a good save in the second half, but what is that boxing kangaroo punch he does?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Some poor passing and offered little going forward. Could not maintain the good form he showed a week ago.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Can’t recall him doing much wrong, yet it will of course be him that makes way for Varane.

Harry Maguire 4.5 – Caught out horribly for pace, caught in possession, the turning circle of a panama canal ship and misplaced some passes. A very uninspiring performance.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – A good positive performance from the one classy defender on show for United today.

Nemanja Matic 4 – Poor, lazy, slow … demonstrated exactly why United desperately need a holding midfielder before the window closes.

Fred 3 – Awful from Fred. Couldn’t do much about the own goal but his passing was abysmal and he just looks like a headless chicken playing as the main CM in front of Matic.

Mason Greenwood 7.5 – Played well, scored a goal and had plenty of shots but it wasn’t earth-shattering.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – One of Bruno’s whiny, frustrated and frustrating performances. Profligate at times but still instrumental in the goal and in a lot of United’s best moves.

Paul Pogba 8 – United’s best player today despite having left his shooting boots at home.

Anthony Martial 4 – Said it at the end of last season and still saying it now – Martial should not be starting games for United until he finds some form. 15 minutes when a game is won, and take it from there. It is sad to see him looking so broken.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho 6.5 – Looked lively but produced nothing particularly useful.

Scott McTominay 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.