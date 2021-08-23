Brandon Williams: Manchester United announce loan move to Norwich City

Manchester United have officially announced Brandon Williams has joined Norwich City on loan for the current season.

According to the club’s official website, Williams will likely play at left-back and is expected to return following the end of the season.

Williams had this to say on his loan move:

Delighted to have joined @NorwichCityFC on loan for the season. Looking forward to getting started! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/L2eeAJlzbL — Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) August 23, 2021

Norwich decided to reveal his signing by posting this video:

According to Norwich’s official website, Williams said: “It feels very different. It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

“It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play.

“The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year.”

Williams has been linked with a move for a while, with The Peoples Person even recently writing a piece on his impending move.

The young full-back’s career has stagnated despite a brilliant start to his time at United.

It initially looked as though he had his breakthrough season but for one reason or the other, he’s failed to kick on.

Luke Shaw is now the Red Devils’ undisputed left-back and Alex Telles is there if and when cover is needed.

With Diogo Dalot returning from AC Milan and seemingly staying put, Williams would be too far down the pecking order.

The young Portuguese can cover either flank as well so even if Telles is out injured and Shaw needs rest, he will be available to assist.

It makes sense for Williams’ development to enjoy regular minutes at a Premier League club and there’s no doubt fans will wish him the best of luck.