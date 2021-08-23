Donny van de Beek handed boost by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s message



After failing to appear in the first two games of the season, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been sent an encouraging message by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In what has no doubt been a confusing and concerning time for the Dutch star, it has been a struggle to get into the first team for him after the impressive form of Bruno Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder role isn’t the only position that Donny can play and he is more than capable of playing anywhere in that midfield combination.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer has stressed that Van de Beek is an important player to his squad this season despite being an unused substitute once again.

Last year in his debut season in the Premier League, he made 18 appearances as a substitute and was often overlooked by Solskjaer in regard to the midfield setup at the time.

He was overlooked once again against Southampton, with Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay coming off the bench instead.

Many fans will question why McTominay made it onto the pitch with what was confirmed to be a slight injury that kept him out of the starting lineup.

It seemed like a perfect chance for Van de Beek to make his first appearance of the season.

Solskjaer spoke to the media after the game where he mentioned the importance of his players, including the Dutch international, this season.

“Whenever you don’t win a game you look at it but I always look at it as much when you win as well,”

“What could we have done differently.”

“I thought Nemanja [Matic] was excellent, Antho [Martial] was close to scoring a goal but Jadon and Donny will be important for us.”

This is a huge boost for Donny who has been assured that he will play a bigger part in this seasons campaign.

However, many doubts spring to mind considering how little he was used last season and the number of late substitutions.

United fans are still eagerly waiting to see the 24-year-old fulfil his potential and reignite his past Ajax form.

