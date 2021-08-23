Dylan Levitt: Manchester United loanee makes impressive Dundee United debut

Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt has not taken long to adjust to his new team Dundee United, with impressive statistics surfacing following his debut.

The young midfielder made sporadic appearances during pre-season but it appears he didn’t do enough to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep him.

United’s need for a midfielder has been well-publicised and fans are not happy one hasn’t been brought in so far.

Solskjaer’s current options are Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek.

The Red Devils have failed to put together a midfield that has balance and the ability to break down opposition.

Dylan Levitt’s Dundee United debut by numbers: 65 total touches

55 attempted passes

40 successful passes

10 passes into the final third

10 ball recoveries

5 aerial duels contested

3 aerial duels won

3 fouls committed

1 clearance

1 shot A bright start to his loan. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UaVD7QjrzS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 23, 2021

The Peoples Person only recently covered his loan move to Dundee United and it’s safe to say he’s quickly made an impact.

If Levitt can continue to impress in Scotland then there’s no reason why he can’t come back next season and still make a name for himself at Old Trafford.

There are spots to be won in Manchester United’s midfield and he should back himself to claim one, especially if no one is signed this summer.

Matic’s age and lack of mobility is clear and it will be a surprise if he’s still at the club by the end of the next summer.

McTominay and Fred have their limitations and many argue they’d do better with a natural defensive midfielder behind them.

Pogba has found himself on the left-wing of late whereas Van de Beek has been glued to the bench.