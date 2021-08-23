Eduardo Camavinga has played his last game for Rennes, say experts

Rennes are determined to sell teen sensation Eduardo Camavinga this summer rather than let him leave for free next June.

Manchester United are among the clubs chasing the midfielder’s signature but face stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid.

Every club involved in the chase has issues – whether it be the need to offload players first before they can buy, or the fact that they have other priorities. This has left Rennes desperately waiting to receive a bid for a player considered to be one of the best young talents on the planet.

‘There are chances for Eduardo Camavinga to leave Rennes in the final 8 days of the transfers market,’ tweeted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

‘He’ll not sign a new long-term deal with Rennes, so they’re open to sell Camavinga for €35m [£30m] fee.’

French football expert Zach Lowy believes the asking price is even lower:

‘Eduardo Camavinga is close to departing Rennes and may have played his last game for the club, per @lequipe,’ he said.

‘Camavinga has one year left on his deal and Rennes are demanding €30 million [£25.8m] to sell him.

And Get French Football News confirms:

‘Eduardo Camavinga has without a doubt played his last game for Rennes.’

The prices being touted by these reliable sources are an incredible reduction of a half or more of the £60 million being spoken of last summer. And whilst it is true that 2020/21 did not see Camavinga kick on quite as much as had been expected after his breakthrough season, he nonetheless represents an absolute bargain at this price.

Fred and Nemanja Matic’s woeful performances against Southampton yesterday underlined more than ever United’s need for midfield reinforcements and at £30 million or less, it seems a no-brainer that United should put in a bid for the French international.

While there have been reports that he would prefer a move to Spain or to stay in France with PSG, joining up with international teammates Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane must be a tempting prospect and his agent, Jonathan Barnett, is believed to be active in trying to bring Camavinga to the Premier League.