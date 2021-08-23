James Garner extends Manchester United contract and seals Nottingham Forest loan return

James Garner has extended his Manchester United contract and sealed a loan move to Championship side Nottingham Forest for the 21/22 season.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season and the 20-year-old had reportedly rejected United’s first renewal offer.

But after ironing out a few minor issues, Garner has extended his stay till the summer of 2024 with the option of another year.

Garner returns to Forest where he spent the second half of last season, playing 20 games and scoring four goals while playing in a deeper midfield position.

On his new contract Garner had the following to say to the club’s official website:

“I’m made up, Manchester United has been a massive part of my life for over 10 years now. My ambitions are obviously to become a first-team player here. I know exactly what it takes, I’m ready to go and showcase my ability to everyone and keep on striving for all my goals.”

“Signing this new contract shows the faith that the club has in me, it gives me extra motivation and means so much for me and my family.”

“I want to be a big player for this club one day, that is my ultimate aim and I’ll be working every day to make that happen.”

The England Under 20 international has already played seven times for The Red Devils, making his debut as a 90th minute substitute in a 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in February 2019.

The following season was where he made the bulk of his United appearances, playing a further six times, four of which came in the Europa League.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Watford where despite making 21 appearances, was recalled in January after falling out of favour with new manager Xisco Munoz.

The Birkenhead-born prospect looks to have a big future at Old Trafford and another season of first team football should put him in a good position to challenge for a first team place next year.