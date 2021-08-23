Man United won’t sell Jesse Lingard to raise funds to buy Eduardo Camavinga

Following our report this morning that Rennes are determined to sell teenage prodigy Eduardo Camavinga this summer, new information from ESPN reveals that Manchester United are unlikely to capture his signature.

Camavinga will not sign a new contract at Rennes and therefore will leave for free next June if a buyer cannot be found in the meantime. A fee of £25-£30 million has been mooted by the likes of transfer gurus Fabrizio Romano and Zach Lowy.

United’s lacklustre midfield performance against Southampton yesterday underlined the need for additions in that area but ESPN claims to have sources who are saying the deal will not happen.

‘United are interested in the 18-year-old, although the feeling at Old Trafford is that he would prefer to stay in France with Paris Saint-Germain or move to Spain,’ reporter Rob Dawson writes.

‘However, PSG’s move for Lionel Messi combined with a lack of money available for transfers in LaLiga has meant Camavinga’s future is still up in the air with the transfer window set to shut on Aug. 31.

‘Following the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, sources told ESPN that any further signings at United would likely depend on additional funds being raised through players leaving the club.

‘Sources have told ESPN that West Ham made an enquiry about Jesse Lingard last week but it was turned down.

‘Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot has been told that [Brandon] Williams’ temporary move to Norwich City means he is set to stay at the club this season. The Portugal international spent last season on loan at AC Milan.’

Dawson’s source seems to be suggesting that United have decided against selling Lingard and Dalot, and with no other credible players in the shop window, the club simply will not have the funds to bid for Camavinga, even at a paltry £25 million.

If this is true, it beggars belief as to why United would choose to keep 28-year-old Lingard, whose number 10 role is amply covered by Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and even Paul Pogba, rather than strengthen in the central and defensive midfield areas where the incumbents are Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

It would not be disrespectful to those three to suggest that reinforcements could be beneficial.