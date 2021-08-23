Paul Pogba: Manchester United stand to benefit from positive attitude

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is currently the one getting all the praise and rightfully so but the question must be asked- what has changed for him?

The sensational Frenchman often gets a bad rep, whether or not he performs well but things seem different this time around.

It’s not the sole reason for his good form but Pogba appears fresher, fitter, and most importantly seems to have the perfect attitude, despite not knowing where his future lays.

The World Cup winner’s contract runs out next year and he’ll be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from the winter transfer window onwards.

PSG, Real Madrid, and Juventus are the typical suitors but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears as unbothered as Pogba, praising his attitude.

According to Goal, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, he’s been very good. Paul has come in bright with this personality, he’s worked hard over the summer, he’s lean and he’s enjoying himself, and we’ve seen that Paul wants to contribute.

“Of course, you don’t see him in the dressing room or on the training pitch, but he’s really determined. He shows his winning mentality and I’m very pleased with him.”

According to the club’s official website, Pogba said: “I think we deserved more, but you have to show more also on the pitch.

“I think we dropped a few points today, we get one point, but we stay focused. Obviously, we’re happy we didn’t lose and we get this point with positivity, but we know this game, I think at the end of the season those two points are going to be very important.

“So we didn’t lose, we got one point and the next game away we know that those points will be very important for us and we don’t want to give them away.”

The Peoples Person last covered Pogba news when it was reported Real Madrid will wait out the remaining eleven months of his contract to sign him for free.

Negotiations over a new contract with Manchester United are understood to be underway but fans wouldn’t be advised to hold their breath.

After all, it’s what they’ve been hearing for a number of months now with no end in sight.

Regardless of whether Pogba goes or stays, so long as he has the correct attitude and is in the form he’s in at the minute, fans will show him love.