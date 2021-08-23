Real Madrid planning to swoop in for Paul Pogba for free in eleven months time



Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next year when his contract expires.

In a difficult summer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the coaching staff where the Frenchman is still considering his options and has not signed a new contract extension at the club, it’s looking likely that he will leave on a free transfer.

Man United certainly won’t want to repeat past mistakes as the midfielder, who is currently playing as a replacement left-winger, due to the injury to regular starter Marcus Rashford, could leave on a free transfer exactly as he did during his first spell.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, Real Madrid recently transferred Martin Odegaard to Arsenal to make funds available to sign Pogba this time next year.

The 28-year-old will be seen as a long term replacement for Luka Modric who is turning 36 in the upcoming weeks.

According to the outlet, moving to the Spanish club is seen as a dream for his representative, Mino Raiola and Pogba himself.

Apparently, they have both wanted the switch over to Real Madrid for a long time and waiting for his current contract to expire is the best way to try and secure a move over to to the club.

It also remains unlikely that the Spanish club will pay any fee for the player when they are in no rush to sign him at the moment.

Pogba isn’t the only free transfer Real Madrid will be targeting next time with Kylian Mbappe out of contract at the same time as well.

French club Paris Saint-Germain will probably also be in the running and would be likely to offer more to the player and the agent.

Many United fans will want the talented midfielder to stay at the club because of his extraordinary attributes.

He has already collected five assists in the two opening games of the season and is really showcasing his talents to the club with many fans hoping to see the player stay at Old Trafford for a long time to come.

