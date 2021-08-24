Declan Rice: Manchester United fans given hope in potential transfer

Manchester United are reportedly still looking to make one last signing happen, with West Ham star Declan Rice a potential candidate.

The transfer window ends in roughly a week’s time and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s need for a midfielder is almost becoming desperate.

Against Southampton, many fans felt an addition to that position would have made the difference between the 1-1 draw they got and the win the wanted.

United started with Nemanja Matic and Fred in midfield on that day and it’s safe to say that’s hardly a combination that will strike fear into opposition sides.

In fact, 18-year-old Valentino Livramento dominated on that day instead, bullying Solskjaer’s midfield consistently.

According to The Mirror, respected journalist Andy Mitten said: “I know that Manchester United like Declan Rice.

“He impressed them last season and they felt that he slimmed down. West Ham want a lot of money for him. Even [former Hammers manager] Manuel Pellegrini suggested that Rice is one to play at a top top club.

“West Ham want Jesse Lingard. Manchester United want money and Declan Rice. The Sullivans [West Ham’s owners] are not adverse to do a bit of wheeling and dealing.

“A week ago, I was told that don’t bet against someone else coming in at the club. They clearly want someone else to come in but the finances might restrict that.”

According to the Express, Gary Neville said: “I’ve always liked him. I’ve got no problem with Declan Rice at all. The question is, 80 or 100 million pounds, would you spend that level of money on him?”

When asked what he would spend on Rice, Neville said: “50, 60 million.

“£100m I’d say probably not, but as a midfield player with Soucek, it’s an outstanding pair that.”

The Peoples Person last covered Rice news when a report surfaced, claiming he was unhappy at how West Ham were pricing him out of a move this summer.

It seems the only way a deal happens is if the talented Englishman forces through a move or Manchester United suddenly raise funds at the last minute.

This is because at the time being it looks as though no other deadwood will be leaving the club as Solskjaer struggles to offload parts of a bloated squad.

The hope is one more new face is at Old Trafford by the time the transfer deadline ends and fans won’t have an issue if that face is Rice’s.