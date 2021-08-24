Donny Van de Beek facing uncertain international future after Louis Van Gaal appointment

Donny Van de Beek faces an uncertain international future as the Netherlands embark on a new era under a familiar face.

Former Manchester United gaffer Louis Van Gaal has been appointed Oranje manager for the third time after previous spells from 2000 to 2002 and 2014 to 2016.

Van Gaal hasn’t managed a side since being sacked by United just two days after winning his only trophy in English football- the 15/16 FA Cup.

Van de Beek was named in the provisional 25-man squad for the Netherlands’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Montenegro and Turkey, with two or three players expected to be cut.

And according to The Times the 24-year-old midfielder may not make the cut amid a host of competition in the central midfield position.

Former manager Frank de Boer managed Van de Beek in the youth teams of Ajax and was thought to have a soft spot for him, including him in most squads despite a lack of minutes at United.

This same privilege won’t be afforded under Van Gaal, known as the ‘Iron Tulip’ who is famed for being ruthless and a strict disciplinarian.

The 70-year-old has reportedly been appointed as the Dutch FA believe they need an experienced head leading up to the 2022 World Cup following the lacklustre reign of de Boer.

The former Ajax star endured a turbulent first campaign in Manchester, making 36 appearances but failing to nail down a regular first team spot, only starting four Premier League games.

Despite bulking up and impressing his teammates with his body transformation over the summer, he has still found himself as an unused substitute in both of United’s games this season.

Red Devil’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed after the 1-1 draw with Southampton that Donny would be an important player for United this season.

But it was perhaps a damning indictment that both Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay were brought on ahead of him while chasing a winner despite neither being fully fit.