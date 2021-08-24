Erling Haaland: Manchester United in pole position to land Borussia Dortmund superstar

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

According to BILD, United are in ‘pole position’ to secure the signature of the 21 year old next summer.

The news outlet casually dropped this incredible piece of news in an article describing Dortmund’s current situation.

The piece talks about whether the German club is a genuine title contender or ‘just middle class’ this season.

It discusses Dortmund’s overdependency on Haaland and how their points per game ratio drops during his absence.

The German outlet mentions that Haaland and Dortmund ‘will surely part ways’ next year, and his agent, Mino Raiola, will ‘pull the exit clause’.

BILD make no mention of United’s negotiation plan or how they came about leading the race for the 21 year old superstar.

Netting 41 times in as many games for Dortmund last season, Haaland has established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always been a keen admirer of the 21 year old. Man United were very close to signing him in January 2020 before eventually backing out.

With Edinson Cavani almost certain to leave Old Trafford next season, United should be all over this deal.

Haaland would be the ideal number nine for Solskjaer’s side and fit perfectly with United’s long-term project.

However, despite being supposed front runners to sign the Norwegian next summer, Man United will face heavy competition from other clubs.

The Peoples Person recently covered MARCA’s article about the early activation of Haaland’s £64 million release clause in January 2022.

If the Spanish report is accurate, United will have a decision to make on whether to wait till next summer or cash in early.