Fabrizio Romano names Manchester United’s midfield targets for the window

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has named and listed in order Manchester United’s midfield targets as the transfer deadline steadily approaches.

There’s roughly a week left in the summer transfer window and many fans have been calling for a midfielder to be brought into the club.

Last weekend’s disappointing 1-1 draw to Southampton lay the evidence bare in terms of United’s need for investment in their engine room.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done well to address his squad’s weaknesses in right-wing and centre-back by bringing in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane respectively.

However, it all may have been for nothing if the legendary Norwegian’s midfield is still struggling vs opponents.

The Peoples Person only recently covered a report from Spain on how the Red Devils were leading the race for Saul Niguez’s signature.

Eduardo Camavinga was said to be certainly on his way out of Rennes this summer as the French side prefer to make a profit from his sale rather than lose him for free next year.

Ruben Neves is a tried and tested Premier League midfielder and is believed to have always had admirers at Old Trafford.

There is a noticeable absentee from Romano’s list in West Ham’s Declan Rice, who has long been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Perhaps the London side’s massive price-tag has harmed any potential deal from being done but it’s still a surprise to see he’s not really being considered seriously enough.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if United end up with any midfielder at all, and plenty of fans feel the season is all but lost without that position being addressed.