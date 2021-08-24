Gary Neville slams Manchester United’s reluctance to take that ‘extra step’ this transfer window

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has insisted that the club must land Harry Kane during this transfer window.

On Sky Sport’s Monday Night Football, Neville and Jaimie Carragher discussed United’s title credentials and whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can lead his team to silverware in this campaign.

According to Neville, United should be eyeing Kane as a direct replacement to Anthony Martial, who has not yet found his goalscoring form since his return from injury.

He stated: “I’m struggling to understand why United aren’t going that extra step in this transfer window. Sancho was £70m, but that was last year’s money.”

🗣️ "Why are they not going for Harry Kane. If he goes to Manchester United they can get 90-95 points"

“In regards to United, they’ve always gone after the best English or British player in the Premier League, historically.”

“Why is Martial, James, Lingard, you’re talking about offloading wages there and potentially getting a transfer fee in? Why are they not going in for Harry Kane this week?

“I think if Kane went to United, they could get up to 90-95 points. They still need to replace Cavani and Martial next summer. Martial isn’t going to do it. Cavani only has one year left.”

“They’re going to have to buy a centre-forward at some point. Why not get the man now and give Ole the impetus he needs to get to that points total? I don’t think he can with just Sancho and Varane.”

On being asked if Man United can win the league this season, he replied:

“I think they will still be short. Chelsea, we’ve seen what they’ve done with Lukaku.”

“We’ve seen that Van Dijk is coming back for Liverpool; we know Manchester City have got Grealish and are in for Kane.”

“If they get Kane, I think there is a massive problem for United.”

"If Guardiola, Klopp or Tuchel had #MUFC's squad, you'd feel they could win the league."

One of the main issues in United’s gameplay is the inability to keep hold of possession in midfield. It was highlighted in the 1-1 draw to Southampton last Sunday.

It would make much more sense if the club went out and bought a top-quality holding midfielder to support the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Gary, I’m struggling to understand why you are questioning United not going in for Kane yet fail to mention anything about us signing the holding midfielder we so desperately need? That’s the bigger issue, not Kane. https://t.co/oPhEecnUZf — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) August 23, 2021

The signing would completely transform the way the team plays, which would, in turn, lead to more goalscoring opportunities for the forwards.

With a week left until the end of the transfer window, the club must prioritise a move for a midfielder.