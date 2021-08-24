Jamie Carragher questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ability to get top three finish

Monday Night Football returned last night with a heated debate between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spending at Manchester United.

The row between the Sky Sports pundits culminated in Carragher saying “If Guardiola, Klopp or Tuchel had United’s squad, you’d feel they could win the league.”

The discussion took place ahead of West Ham’s 4-1 victory over Leicester City.

The ex-United defender began by comparing Klopp and Solskjaer’s first 99 games in charge of their respective sides, highlighting that they had a near identical points record and win percentage.

However, Solskjaer had a net spend of £341 million whilst Klopp had a profit of £30m.

As reported here earlier, Neville has made no secret of the fact he’d like Solskjaer to put an offer in for Harry Kane.

“I’m struggling to understand why United aren’t going that extra step in this transfer window.” Neville said.

“Why aren’t they going in for Harry Kane this week? I think if Kane went to United, they could get up to 90-95 points.”

Despite new additions Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Neville believes it is not enough to challenge.

“They still need to replace Cavani and Martial next summer. Martial isn’t going to do it, Cavani only has one year left.

“They’re going to have buy a centre-forward at some point, why not get the man now and give Ole the impetus he needs to get that points total.”

"If Guardiola, Klopp or Tuchel had #MUFC's squad, you'd feel they could win the league."@Carra23 and @GNev2 discuss Manchester United's spending under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and whether he is under pressure to deliver this season…pic.twitter.com/Ae4ylaOThX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2021

Carragher shot back, “If Guardiola, Klopp or even Tuchel had United’s squad, I feel they could win the league, I really believe that.”

He added, United finishing third or fourth this season shouldn’t be acceptable.

The former Liverpool man begged the question, “What’s lacking at United to really challenge for the league? Is it the team, the squad or the manager?”

Neville concluded by saying Solskjaer would need to prove himself quickly but added “They’re going for someone who is taking it back to their roots, he needs to be given a chance to do it.”

With a week to go in the transfer window, will Solskjaer strengthen further or make any surprise bids?