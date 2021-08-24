Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Statistic shows which midfielder is most important to Manchester United legend

Manchester United fans will be interested to see a statistic that shows just how well their midfielders contribute to defensive actions and their underlying importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s system.

There’s no doubt in that the legendary Norwegian loves to defend on the front foot and supporters saw the evidence clearly when he first replaced Jose Mourinho back in 2018.

The Portuguese tactician is notoriously known for sitting back and allowing opposition teams to come at his defence rather than pressing high.

In fact, the switch to Solskjaer’s tactics was so extreme that it saw numerous players fall injured and reports emerged on how unfit the United squad were.

Nonetheless, fans were more receptive to the former Molde man’s tactics and it’s interesting to see who is instrumental in making it all happen.

Please respect the press. pic.twitter.com/DgfvtG9kMP — Ninad Barbadikar (@NinadB_06) August 23, 2021

Fred and Nemanja Matic were the players in the engine room on that day and it’s safe to say it was a combination that didn’t work.

The Brazilian midfielder, as can be seen above, is remarkably crucial to how United defend, whether or not critics care to agree.

Against Southampton, Fred was torn to shred by some fans who insisted he was useless, and while he was sloppy in possession on the day, it’s now obvious to see what he brings to the team.

Next on the list from the Red Devils’ squad is Bruno Fernandes, who doesn’t even play in as deep a position as his teammates and is ahead of Scott McTominay, who is often praised for his defensive tenacity.

It’s easy to see the issue isn’t necessarily with Solskjaer’s midfielders individually but rather how they fail to complement each other well enough.