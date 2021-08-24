Rio Ferdinand baffled by decision to play Mason Greenwood out wide

United legend Rio Ferdinand says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to play Greenwood out wide in the 1-1 draw against Southampton is ‘baffling’.

The 19 year old has impressed in the opening stages of the season, netting two in as many games but Ferdinand insists he is better placed as a centre forward.

“Mason Greenwood has arguably been our best player since we’ve come back. In one of the pre-season games against Everton and the two games we’ve played in the league, he’s been unbelievable.” Ferdinand said via his youtube channel.

The former centre-back asked the question, “The guy has come back stronger, fitter, better, he’s growing into a man from a boy – so why shift him from centre forward to out wide to bring Anthony Martial in?”

“He’s the goal-getter” He continued, “Greenwood, put him as a number 9, I think he’s good enough to do that.

Greenwood cancelled out Fred’s own goal in the clash with Southampton but in a post match interview, said he was disappointed not to get the win.

“It was a difficult game, Southampton defended well but in my eyes we dropped two points,” the youngster said.

As reported here yesterday, Andy Cole disagrees with Ferdinand’s comments, saying “That is a difficult, difficult role – to be a No9… that’s pressure.”

He added, “If you play off the left or right that’s different, but being a No9 at Old Trafford is tough.”

Greenwood made an interesting comment to Sky Sports, saying “It is a good squad and excellent for players to be fighting for their place.”

With Edinson Cavani soon to be returning from injury, Marcus Rashford recovering from a shoulder injury and new signing Jadon Sancho itching to start, United’s attacking options look promising.

However, if Greenwood can continue to prove himself, in various positions, he may give Solskjaer something to think about.