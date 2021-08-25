Arsenal to bid for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier

Reported Manchester United target Kieran Trippier is believed to be attracting the attention of Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Atletico Madrid ace has been linked with a move to United since as far back as December ’20 and is believed to feature prominently on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list.

Those links intensified in early June, with some reports even claiming that the former Spurs man was house hunting in the North West ahead of a potential transfer.

The Bury-born defender is known to have friends and relatives in the region and was rumoured to be keen on a return to the Greater Manchester area.

However, it’s since been claimed that Atleti’s hard-line stance over a fee has seen the chances of a move recede. The Spanish giants are thought to want closer to £30m for their in-demand ace.

Eurosport today reports that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have made Trippier their No.1 choice to replace want-away Spaniard Hector Bellerin.

The North Londoners are said to have firmed up their interest following early discussions and are hoping to finalise a payment structure that allows them to work around Atleti’s valuation.

However, Eurosport’s sources have suggested that Old Trafford remains Trippier’s preferred destination and that a move isn’t completely dead in the water.

United are said to have made an opening bid of around £10m, which has left a gulf in valuation between the two clubs of around £20m.

It is claimed that the 31-year-old has made his ambition to return to Manchester clear, which could open the door to a deadline-busting swoop for his services.

Trippier recently enhanced his reputation with an excellent season at the Wanda Metropolitano, featuring prominently for Diego Simeone’s La Liga-winning outfit.

And he’s seen by many observers as the perfect attack-minded alternative to current Reds’ right back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, much will depend upon which side blinks first, as United and Atleti hold their cards close to their chests in the run up to the end of the transfer window.