Donny van de Beek: Agent admits current situation cannot continue for longer

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek‘s agent has cleared up how his client feels in regards to his future and what his plans are.

The Dutch international was, once again, an unused substitute as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men were held to a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

The legendary Norwegian interestingly enough opted to bring on Jesse Lingard ahead of Van de Beek in a bid to swing the match in their favour.

The versatile Englishman has been consistently linked with a move away to West Ham all summer long and yet appeared to be ahead of his teammate in the pecking order.

Given the failed midfield partnership of Fred and Nemanja Matic that day, fans felt the former Ajax star was wronged by his manager.

According to De Telegraaf, Van de Beek’s agent Guido Albers said: “Everyone within the club knows that Donny cannot have another season like last year.

“In preparation, clarity would be provided about his role. The fans had already embraced him before, but the most important thing is that the trainer has now provided clarity in the English press.

“We are happy with that. And I assume that Donny will play a lot in one of the positions in midfield in the coming period.”

a report emerged claiming his international future was under threat now that former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal was in charge.

From the outside looking in, it seems as though the versatile midfielder’s career has stagnated and he will certainly be keeping one eye on the exit door as the season progresses.

Solskjaer’s plans, or lack thereof, for Van de Beek will become clear this campaign as the excuse of it being his bedding in period can no longer be used.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, it seems he was brought in to provide depth for Bruno Fernandes, and it’s clear the Portuguese magician is undroppable.