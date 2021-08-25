Edinson Cavani left frustrated by Premier League’s decision on upcoming international break

Edinson Cavani has been left frustrated by the Premier League’s decision to ban players from travelling to red list countries to play for their national teams.

The Premier League released an official statement on their website claiming top flight clubs have ‘reluctantly but unanimously’ decided not to release players for the September internationals.

The decision will affect 60 players from 19 clubs who were set to travel to 26 red list countries.

One of the key stumbling blocks is FIFA’s decision not to extend the temporary exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

This means that players would have to quarantine in a hotel for ten days upon their return, causing huge disruption for managers’ plans.

This ban would mean the veteran striker would miss three crucial World Cup qualifiers for Uruguay against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

And the 34-year-old took to Instagram, screenshotting the Premier League’s statement and adding three question marks to his story.

Cavani has endured a mixed bag in the two qualifiers he’s played in so far, scoring against Colombia and being sent off against Brazil.

Uruguay currently sit in fourth position in the CONMEBOL qualification system, having won two, drawn two and lost two thus far.

The top four teams qualify for the 2022 World Cup directly and the team in fifth spot earns a place in the inter-confederation play offs.

The Uruguayan star returned to Manchester United training last Friday after featuring for his country at the Copa America and then being given a further extension due to personal reasons.

While the Premier League’s decision may have angered the man himself, few United fans will be complaining that their talisman’s workload has been reduced away from Old Trafford in what could be a crucial season.