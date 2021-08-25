Erling Haaland and Mino Raiola: Manchester United fans left confused over alleged demands

Manchester United fans have been told mixed news in regards to what to expect from Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and his notorious agent Mino Raiola.

The sensational Norwegian has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar for quite some time, especially since they have some shared history.

The pair worked together during their time in Molde and it has even been said that the manager recommended him to United back then.

When Solskjaer suddenly found himself back at Old Trafford, he chased Haaland’s signature himself, only to be beaten by Dortmund.

It was believed back then that the Red Devils were not happy with some of the agent fees and it looks like not much has changed in that regard.

TRUE ✅ Mino Raiola demanded a wages of €50m/year for Erling Håland from @ChelseaFC this Summer, in addition to agents fees of €40m — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 25, 2021

Team Haaland has not negotiated with Chelsea. So your TRUE ✅ is NOT TRUE ✅ @cfbayern https://t.co/FwLAjNSpED — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 25, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Haaland news when a report emerged claiming Manchester United are the best placed club to sign him next summer.

Even if Christian Falk’s report is fake as Jan Fjortoft claims, it’s still likely that Raiola has incredibly high demands.

It’s not the first time reports have revealed the super agent plans on making Haaland the most expensive player on the planet.

If this is still Raiola and his client’s plans then United fans can forget about a deal happening, even with the powerful striker’s relatively cheap release clause coming into effect.

Solskjaer has made it a point to ensure there’s a better wage structure at the club and is still trying to fix this issue so it makes no sense for him to go on and break it all again for Haaland.