Fulham keen on Phil Jones loan deal

Manchester United’s forgotten man Phil Jones could be on his way to Fulham.

According to 90min.com, the Cottagers are one of a number of Championship clubs chasing the experienced Jones on a loan deal this summer.

Fit again after over a year out due to injury, the former England man finds himself well down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all ahead of him.

Phil Jones is ready to consider a loan move to a Championship club, with the 29-year-old English centre-back having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. [Football League World via @BBCSport] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 24, 2021

And so following reports yesterday that Jones would welcome a move in order to get some regular football, reporter Jamie Spencer says that a move to Craven Cottage could be on the cards.

‘The 29-year-old, once billed as a future England captain, has only twice played more than 26 games in all competitions in a single season since joining United a decade ago and not at all since 2014,’ Spencer says.

‘Jones did play part of United’s recent closed warm-up game against Burnley and has been tipped for a role as the squad’s fifth centre-back this season. However, that is unlikely to yield much playing time and despite regaining fitness he still didn’t even make the bench at the weekend.

‘90min understands that Fulham are among a handful of Championship teams showing interest in Jones.

‘The most likely scenario would be a loan, with United still paying the majority of his wages, but it could give him the kind of regular playing time he needs to resurrect his stalled career.’

There has been much talk in the press of Jones’ salary and how it is prohibitive to a permanent transfer. Figures in the region of £125,000 per week are regularly mentioned.

However, according to Spotrac.com, Jones earns just £75,000 per week, which is still a lot by Championship standards, but not unreachable especially if a pay-to-play element of a deal could be thrashed out.

Another source, Salarysport.com, places Jones’ wages at £110,000 per week.