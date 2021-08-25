Hannibal Mejbri: Manchester United starlet impresses for Under 23s against Lincoln City

In the EFL trophy curtain-raiser, Hannibal Mejbri was one of the positives for Manchester United Under- 23s as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City.

The Tunisian was at his finest, showcasing his raw ability on the ball with exquisite passing and elite dribbling.

Despite being sent off for two bookable offences, Hannibal’s performance showed just how good he can be.

Hannibal vs Lincoln City: 116 total touches

87% pass accuracy

8/12 long passes

7/8 take-ons completed

16/23 ground duels won

3 interceptions

1 chance created

1 assist pic.twitter.com/UueNZ4Xkah — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) August 25, 2021

Lining up in a central midfield position, Hannibal displayed great vision, often finding teammates in space, linking up play.

Hannibal is a creative midfielder and has mainly featured in the No.10 position for United but can play anywhere across the midfield three.

The club signed the French prodigy back in 2019 from AS Monaco in a deal that could add up to €10 million.

His consistent performances for Neil Wood’s side earned him a new contract at the club.

The youngster has already drawn comparisons with compatriot Paul Pogba due to his technical skills, excellent vision and confidence on the ball.

The 18 year old has drawn praise from many, including United’s Head of Academy Nick Cox.

In an interview back in 2019, he stated: “The first objective for any player that arrives from outside of the country is to settle, build relationships and acclimatise, in terms of where are you going to be living, what do you know about your environment.”

“That’s really the only expectation we have on him at the moment in these early phases; it’s just to settle. And he’s doing that nicely.”

“And then it’ll be about how do we help to nurture him to challenge him to get as close to the first team as we possibly can?”

Hannibal has the potential to be another one of United’s academy aces and a future superstar.