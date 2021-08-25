Man United draw West Ham United in EFL Cup third Round

Manchester United have drawn West Ham United in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The tie will be played on either Tuesday 21st or Wednesday 22nd of September at Old Trafford.

United are five times winners of the competition, having lifted the trophy in 1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10 and 2016/17, when they beat Southampton 3-2.

In the past two seasons, they have reached the semi-finals, losing on both occasions to Manchester City, who have won the tournament on the last four occasions.

The Hammers have never won the competition. Their best year was 1980/81 when they got to the final, losing to Liverpool.

The last time the two sides met in the competition was in 2010 when United were thrashed 4-0 at Upton Park.

A home draw will be welcome for the Reds and it will be another return to Old Trafford for former United boss David Moyes.

United have got a good record against the London side, winning 69 games, drawing 32 and losing 45.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Norwich vs Liverpool and Wolves vs Spurs are the other all Premier League fixtures.

Defending champions Man City have an easy home draw to Wycombe Wanderers.

The draw in full is as follows: