Marcus Rashford pictured training at Carrington after shoulder surgery

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has returned to Carrington after surgery on his shoulder went well.

In photographs on the official website, Rashford was pictured smiling and laughing with his teammates for the first time since the operation.

Rashford scored 21 goals across all competitions last season, just one shy of the 22 he netted the previous season.

He would have hoped to have capitalised on that this season but the injury and subsequent treatment has ruled him out of the opening few games.

Last weekend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the No.10 had resumed some fitness work ahead of his return.

The boss added “He seemed very happy with the surgery. He’s working in the gym. We see him every day so he’ll be chomping at the bit when it gets nearer to the time when he can come back.”

Look who's back 👀 Fantastic to see you on the mend, @MarcusRashford! ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2021

The England international is not due to return to the pitch for some time but this latest development is promising for the Academy graduate, the team and the fans.

He will be keen to show his commitment and dedication to his boyhood club after the recent signing of England teammate Jadon Sancho and the good form that Mason Greenwood finds himself in too.

Greenwood recently netted two goals in as many games with many, including United legend Rio Ferdinand, commenting on how he has grown up over the summer. “He’s growing into a man from a boy” Ferdinand said on his Youtube channel.

There will be a battle for places once Rashford and Edinson Cavani return to full fitness and Solskjaer has said previously that he hopes Rashford, Greenwood and Sancho can adapt to play a range of attacking positions.

In the interim it is good to see Rashford recovering well and beginning to take part in some light training surrounded by his teammates.