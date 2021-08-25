Mason Greenwood: Manchester United star’s unbelievable stat since his first league start



Every Manchester United fan knows what a talented youngster we have in Mason Greenwood and now a new statistic has emerged to prove what everyone has been saying.

Since his first goal vs. Astana back in the 2019/20 season it was clear to many fans that we were about to witness the unveiling of a top striker.

Ever since then it has been goals galore for the player in European competitions but also in the Premier League.

Greenwood is closing in on 70 appearances in the league and is just one goal away from 20.

This is despite being just 19 years of age. He has already earned his spot in the starting eleven.

When Greenwood plays, United are arguably clinically better and this is in large part due to his ability to shoot with both feet.

No one can tell the difference between his best and worst foot and when he shoots, he is always likely to find the back of the net.

A new stat has emerged from Statman Dave that confirms in numbers what United fans have seen and know instinctively about the 19-year-old.

The statistician notes that ‘since scoring his first Premier League goal, Mason Greenwood has scored more non-penalty goals in the league than any other Manchester United player [19].’

As Dave says, he has ‘adapted unbelievably well’ to a league that is deemed very hard to adjust to.

Over the past season, Greenwood has been used as a right-winger to try and improve other traits in the game and to help him gain the physical strength and stamina needed to lead the line.

However, in recent matches, he has been focusing on that centre forward position and his improved maturity has been clear to see in his outstanding performances.

Many fans have compared the striker to former star Robin van Persie, however it could also be argued that he is becoming his own man and really stamping his name onto the game.

