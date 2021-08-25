Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives important update regarding potential new signings this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update regarding the possibility of new signings in the coming days.

In an interview with Norwegian journalist Arilas Ould-Saada, the Manchester United manager spoke about potential incomings this week.

He stated: “I don’t think much is going to happen. If something happens, it is a bonus. You never know what happens in the world of football.”

“But we’ve had a very good window. I am happy with what we’ve done.”

This summer has been one of Man United’s finest in recent years. In Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the club have brought in two of the very best in their respective positions.

With less than a week until the end of the transfer window, United are still on the hunt for a midfielder or a right-back.

The Peoples Person covered the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic, mentioning United’s interest in Saul Niguez and Eduardo Camavinga.

ESPN claims that Man United are looking to offload players before making new signings.

The club has prioritised a midfielder over a right-back but needs to raise funds to facilitate the purchase.

Loan exits of Axel Tuanzebe, Andreas Pereira and Brandon Williams have earned minimal fees, and there are no concrete offers for the likes of Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic.

Also, the futures of Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones are doubtful and a departure seems unlikely.

Despite having an excellent transfer window so far, Solskjaer will be aware of his side’s glaring weakness in midfield.

The last few days of this transfer window are on course to be frantic with plenty of possibilities.